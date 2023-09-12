US government cuts soy harvest view; raises corn production outlook

CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crop will be smaller than previously forecast after hot and dry conditions during key stages of growth hampered harvest potential, the government said on Tuesday.

The government raised its outlook for the corn harvest as massive acreage outweighed damage done to yield projections that stemmed from prolonged periods of dryness. The big harvest is expected to push corn supplies to a seven-year high, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.

USDA projected a soybean harvest of 4.146 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 50.1 bushels per acre. Corn production was pegged at 15.134 billion bushels, with average yields seen at 173.8 bushels per acre.

Analysts had been expecting production of 15.008 billion bushels for corn and 4.157 billion bushels for soybeans, according to the average of estimates in a Reuters poll. Yields had been forecast at 173.5 bushels per acre for corn and 50.2 bushels per acre for soybeans.

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub)

