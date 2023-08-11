US government cuts corn, soybean harvest view

CHICAGO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean harvests will be smaller than previously expected as dry conditions early in the growing season robbed the crops of some yield potential, the government said on Friday.

Corn production was pegged at 15.111 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 175.1 bushels per acre, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly World Agricultural Supply an Demand Estimates report. Soybean production was seen at 4.205 billion bushels, with yields pegged at 50.9 bushels per acre.

Analysts had been expecting the report to show corn production of 15.135 billion bushels and soybean production of 4.246, according to the average of estimates in a Reuters poll. Corn yields had been estimated at 175.5 bushels per acre and soybean yields at 51.3 bushels per acre.

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub)

