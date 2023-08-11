News & Insights

Commodities

US government cuts corn, soybean harvest view

Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN WOOLSTON

August 11, 2023 — 12:04 pm EDT

Written by Mark Weinraub for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean harvests will be smaller than previously expected as dry conditions early in the growing season robbed the crops of some yield potential, the government said on Friday.

Corn production was pegged at 15.111 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 175.1 bushels per acre, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly World Agricultural Supply an Demand Estimates report. Soybean production was seen at 4.205 billion bushels, with yields pegged at 50.9 bushels per acre.

Analysts had been expecting the report to show corn production of 15.135 billion bushels and soybean production of 4.246, according to the average of estimates in a Reuters poll. Corn yields had been estimated at 175.5 bushels per acre and soybean yields at 51.3 bushels per acre.

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub)

((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5282; Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.