The U.S. Government Blocked Anthropic's Super-Powerful New AI. That Could Provide a Huge Lift to This AI Crypto.

Key Points

The U.S. government recently levied a handful of restrictions against the leading AI companies, starting with Anthropic.

It's now claiming that only whitelisted groups can use the most advanced AI models.

Bittensor could be used as a workaround to those constraints.

10 stocks we like better than Bittensor ›

On June 12, the Trump administration ordered Anthropic to suspend foreign access to its newest AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, the latter of which is rumored to be incredibly powerful, especially for cybersecurity and cyberattacks.

Within hours, the company pulled both models for all its customers worldwide, and as of June 26, access has not been restored. In crypto, Bittensor (CRYPTO: TAO), the largest decentralized AI network, saw its price spike by 30% within 12 hours of the access being revoked.

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Two weeks later, on June 25, the White House told OpenAI to release its newest GPT-5.6 model only to a select elite of government-approved customers, likely including key political allies, with the Trump administration individually vetting each one. In short, this unpredictable and opaque regulatory behavior is a massive tailwind for Bittensor. Here's why.

Using centralized AI is now a risk for enterprises

In two weeks, Washington went from pulling a released AI model offline to deciding that it has the right to determine who gets access to the next one.

As a result, federal regulatory agencies, or perhaps solely the White House itself, now approve access before frontier AI capabilities reach customers. Though this regulatory framework is officially voluntary, refusing to participate is probably not an option for those who want to remain in the administration's good graces.

This means investors should expect the vast majority of companies offering centralized AI platforms -- that is, all of the frontier labs in the U.S. -- to play along.

For businesses that want to use the AI made by Anthropic or OpenAI, this new set of policies introduces two risks.

The first is that using a cutting-edge closed-source AI model produced by one of the major American AI labs means that the government can cut off access at any time. The second risk is that if the companies don't play the game the administration wants, they won't ever get added to the access list, and they'll thus potentially fall behind their competitors.

Why Bittensor benefits here

Enter Bittensor, one possible solution to the aforementioned regulatory pitfalls introduced by the administration.

Bittensor is a network of subnets. Each subnet is an independent marketplace for a specific AI service, such as training, inference, or data. Each subnet runs on a combination of TAO, the network's native token, and the subnet's own token, with subnet owners setting their own incentive parameters and fee structures within that frame. One capability this highly flexible incentive plan is intended to enable is independent, open-source, and decentralized training of frontier-quality AI models, which the government will struggle to constrain or prohibit, even if they're quite powerful.

Bittensor is thus very likely to become more relevant and to gain in value if the government continues with its current approach to AI regulations. Of course, the network's ability to create a model that actually rivals something like Anthropic's Mythos in practice, as measured by common AI benchmarks, is still unproven. So treat this like a highly risky but increasingly promising play if you decide to invest.

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Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bittensor. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.