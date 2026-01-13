U.S. GoldMining (USGO) Price Target Increased by 24.29% to 44.37

The average one-year price target for U.S. GoldMining (NasdaqCM:USGO) has been revised to $44.37 / share. This is an increase of 24.29% from the prior estimate of $35.70 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $43.94 to a high of $45.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 311.21% from the latest reported closing price of $10.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. GoldMining. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USGO is 0.00%, an increase of 11.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.57% to 335K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 52K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USGO by 25.03% over the last quarter.

Walleye Capital holds 38K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing an increase of 25.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USGO by 0.90% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 33K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares , representing a decrease of 14.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USGO by 27.90% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 29K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

