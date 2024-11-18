U.S. GoldMining Reports Promising Assay Results in Alaska

U.S. GoldMining Inc. ( (USGO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

U.S. GoldMining Inc. has announced promising new assay results from its 2024 drilling program at the Whistler Gold-Copper Project in Alaska. The latest findings include a significant intercept of 120 meters at 1.00 g/t gold equivalent, confirming a high-grade mineralization zone within the western part of the deposit. With additional assays pending, these results could enhance the project’s mineral resource profile, offering potential opportunities for investors interested in exploring high-grade mineral zones.

