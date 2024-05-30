News & Insights

U.S. GoldMining Champions Sustainability and Growth

May 30, 2024 — 07:10 am EDT

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (USGO) has released an update.

U.S. GoldMining Inc. has released their 2024 Sustainability Factsheet, highlighting their dedication to responsible exploration and economic growth in Alaska through the Whistler Gold-Copper Project. The company emphasizes its focus on environmental stewardship, community engagement, and safety, with significant investments in local suppliers and contributions to community causes. With 50% female representation on their board and substantial efforts in health, safety, and sustainability, U.S. GoldMining sets a forward-focused example in the mining industry.

