U.S. Gold (USAU) Price Target Increased by 18.24% to 28.56

The average one-year price target for U.S. Gold (NasdaqCM:USAU) has been revised to $28.56 / share. This is an increase of 18.24% from the prior estimate of $24.15 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $32.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.46% from the latest reported closing price of $17.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Gold. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USAU is 0.03%, an increase of 135.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.04% to 5,124K shares. The put/call ratio of USAU is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco holds 1,210K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 858K shares , representing an increase of 29.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAU by 59.09% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 343K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares , representing an increase of 33.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAU by 75.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 312K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares , representing an increase of 24.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAU by 58.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 287K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 278K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USAU by 37.34% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 253K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.