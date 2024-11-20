U.S. Gold price target raised to $13 from $11 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle raised the firm’s price target on U.S. Gold (USAU) to $13 from $11 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company received the final permit from the Air Quality Division of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality allowing for the development of the firm’s flagship CK Gold Project.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.