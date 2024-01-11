US Gold Corp Advances CK Gold Project, TimkenSteel Rebrands To Metallus, Foremost Lithium Gets Permit For Jean Lake Project

1. U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) issued an update detailing its recent and expected milestones in 2024.

The company's highlights include advancements in the CK Gold Project, with permit approval and feasibility study completion expected in the first half of 2024. The project will be shovel-ready in the latter half of the year (pending board approval).

According to U.S. Gold Corp., rising gold and copper markets give the project significant upside and its low impact provides potential environmental benefits, along with local economic contributions to Wyoming.

In exploration, the company holds mostly unrecognized value of assets with minimal holding costs, including the promising Keystone area in Nevada and an opportunity in Idaho.

For company valuation, U.S. Gold Corp sees an expected reduction in risk from the low share price, bolstered by a positive market outlook for copper and gold and $4 million in its treasury, according to its latest financial statement.

2. TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) announced its plans to change its name to Metallus Inc.

President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Williams commented on the matter: "This change underscores our commitment to profitable growth and reflects the inherent strength of our business, exceptional products, valuable partnerships and, most importantly, our vision for the future."

"As we embark on this new chapter as Metallus, we remain focused on achieving our near-term goals and further solidifying our leadership position in the high-performance metals industry. We look forward to the opportunities ahead as we continue to shape the future of our company," he added.

3. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) received a multi-year work permit from the Manitoba government's Mining Permit Office, valid until April 30, 2026.

This permit will allow the company to streamline its exploration processes at the Jean Lake Lithium/Gold Project near Snow Lake, Manitoba, and facilitate more effective, cost-efficient and safer exploration strategies.

The company also announced a 15-hole, 2,500-meter diamond drilling program at Jean Lake, targeting the B-1 and B-2 spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes in the northeast section of the property.

"Crews have begun mobilizing to Snow Lake, Manitoba in preparation of the winter drill season," said Foremost Lithium’s CEO and President, Jason Barnard. "The multi-year permit allows our company the flexibility to optimize our future work on the property which is critical to rapidly advance resource development. This is paramount to unlocking the potential of the Jean Lake property and adding to shareholder value."

