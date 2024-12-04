US Gold Announces Stock Offering to Raise $10.2M

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

US Gold ( (USAU) ) just unveiled an update.

U.S. Gold Corp. has announced a registered direct offering of common stock and warrants, estimated to generate $10.2 million in gross proceeds. The offering involves selling 1,457,700 shares at $7.00 each and issuing warrants for 728,850 shares at an exercise price of $9.50. The company plans to use the funds for working capital and corporate purposes. This move highlights U.S. Gold’s strategic efforts to bolster its financial position and support its exploration activities.

For an in-depth examination of USAU stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.