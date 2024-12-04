News & Insights

US Gold Announces Stock Offering to Raise $10.2M

December 04, 2024 — 04:17 pm EST

US Gold ( (USAU) ) just unveiled an update.

U.S. Gold Corp. has announced a registered direct offering of common stock and warrants, estimated to generate $10.2 million in gross proceeds. The offering involves selling 1,457,700 shares at $7.00 each and issuing warrants for 728,850 shares at an exercise price of $9.50. The company plans to use the funds for working capital and corporate purposes. This move highlights U.S. Gold’s strategic efforts to bolster its financial position and support its exploration activities.

