U.S. Global Jets ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the U.S. Global Jets ETF (Symbol: JETS) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV), which makes up 11.23% of the U.S. Global Jets ETF (Symbol: JETS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $90,119,203 worth of LUV, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LUV:

LUV — last trade: $33.34 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/05/2025 Sarah Feinberg Director 1,500 $30.01 $45,008 08/06/2025 Gregg A. Saretsky Director 3,345 $30.03 $100,447

