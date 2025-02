U.S. Global Investors Reports Q4 2024 Financial Results Amid Market Challenges and Launches New Thematic ETF

U.S. Global Investors reported $2.2 million in revenues and an $86,000 net loss for Q4 2024, amid lower assets.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. reported operating revenues of $2.2 million and a net loss of $86,000 for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, attributed to market fluctuations and reduced assets under management (AUM), which declined to approximately $1.5 billion from $2.1 billion a year earlier. The company launched its first actively managed ETF, the U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF, in December 2024, focusing on companies in defense and technology sectors. Global gold demand reached a record high in 2024, driven by significant central bank purchases, and the price of gold remained at historic highs in early 2025. To enhance shareholder value, the company announced a monthly dividend of $0.0075 and increased share buybacks by 19% in 2024. As of December 31, 2024, U.S. Global Investors maintained a solid liquidity position with $26 million in cash and cash equivalents and plans to discuss its financial results in an upcoming earnings webcast.

Potential Positives

Shareholder yield of 10% is more than double the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond, indicating strong returns for investors.

The launch of the U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF (WAR) as the Company's first actively managed ETF expands its product offering and taps into growing sectors of defense and technology.

Approval of a monthly dividend payment demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders and reflects confidence in its long-term financial health.

The notable increase in gold demand, which reached an all-time high, positions the company favorably given its investments in precious metals-related ETFs, potentially boosting performance during economic uncertainties.

Potential Negatives

Net loss of $86,000 for the quarter indicates financial struggles compared to a net income of $1,229,000 in the same quarter the previous year.

Significant drop in total assets under management from approximately $2.1 billion to $1.5 billion over the past year raises concerns about the company's market competitiveness and ability to attract and retain investments.

Operating revenues decreased to $2.2 million, down from $2.8 million in the previous year, signaling a decline in business performance.

FAQ

What were U.S. Global Investors' revenues for Q4 2024?

The Company reported operating revenues of $2.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

How much was the net loss reported by U.S. Global Investors?

U.S. Global Investors reported a net loss of $86,000, or a loss of $0.01 per share.

What is the total assets under management as of December 31, 2024?

Total assets under management were approximately $1.5 billion, down from $2.1 billion the previous year.

What is the significance of the new ETF, WAR?

The WAR ETF provides access to companies in defense, electronic warfare, and advanced technology sectors.

What dividend payment was approved by U.S. Global Investors' Board?

The Board approved a monthly dividend of $0.0075 per share from January to March 2025.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (



NASDAQ: GROW



) (the “Company”), a registered investment advisory firm



1



with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, today reported operating revenues of $2.2 million, with a net loss of $86,000, or a loss of $0.01 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.





Losses were reflective of market fluctuations and lower assets. At December 31, 2024, total assets under management (AUM) were approximately $1.5 billion, compared to $2.1 billion at December 31, 2023, a decrease of approximately $0.6 billion.





The shareholder yield as of December 31, 2024, was 10%, more than double the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond on the last trading day of 2024.



2









A Smart Beta 2.0 Approach to Investing in Global Security and Advanced Technology







At the end of 2024, the Company released its fourth thematic ETF, the U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF (



NYSE: WAR



). Launched on December 30, 2024, WAR is the Company’s first actively managed ETF, giving investors access to companies involved in not just traditional defense manufacturing but also electronic warfare, semiconductors, cybersecurity and data centers. Like the Company’s other ETFs, WAR uses a Smart Beta 2.0 strategy, meaning portfolio construction is factor- and rules-based.





“WAR is all about defense, protection and security,” says Frank Holmes, the Company’s CEO and chief investment officer. “In today’s technologically advanced world, artificial intelligence (AI) and data centers are as crucial to protecting borders and defending against bad actors across the globe as mechanization was at the turn of the last century. Precedence Research estimates that global spending on AI in the aerospace and defense will expand from approximately $28 billion in 2025 to around $65 billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of just under 10%.”



3







Global military expenditures reached a record $2.4 trillion in 2023 after increasing for nine consecutive years,



4



driven by rising geopolitical tensions and modernization efforts across the globe. That’s especially true in Europe, where European Union (EU) member states are estimated to have spent a collective €326 billion ($342 billion) in 2024 on aerospace and defense, representing a record-breaking 1.9% of the bloc’s gross domestic product (GDP)​.



5

















Gold Demand at New All-Time High







The Company is pleased to share that total global gold demand hit a new record high in 2024, according to a report by the World Gold Council (WGC). Demand rose 1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2024, pushing the total annual sum to 4,974 metric tons. Central banks contributed an outsized role to the buying spree, with combined purchases of the yellow metal exceeding 1,000 tons for the third straight year. This helped gold notch 40 new record high prices in 2024, according to the WGC.



6



What’s more, the price of gold finished January 2025 at another all-time high in every major currency, including the U.S. dollar, euro, Japanese yen and British pound sterling.



7







“It appears that investors are seeking a safe haven to some of the uncertainties in global markets and the economy right now—most notably the potential for a broad-based trade war. Tariffs are inflationary, and gold has historically done well when inflation fears were elevated,” says Mr. Holmes. “Against this backdrop, we’re very happy with how well our U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (



NYSE: GOAU



) performed in the fourth quarter of 2024 and in the entire calendar year. With tariff concerns persisting into the unforeseeable future, we have high hopes that GOAU will continue to spark interest from investors.”







Creating Shareholder Value Through Dividends and Share Repurchases







The Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) approved payment of the $0.0075 per share per month dividend beginning in January 2025 and continuing through March 2025. The remaining payment dates will be February 24 and March 31 for record dates of February 10 and March 17.





In calendar year 2024, the Company repurchased 807,761 of its own shares, at a net cost of $2.1 million. That represents an approximately 19% increase over the number of shares that were repurchased the previous year.













“U.S. Global Investors is committed to creating shareholder value by maintaining a disciplined capital allocation strategy,” says Mr. Holmes. “The Board’s approval of continued monthly dividends, combined with our increased share buybacks, underscores our confidence in the Company’s long-term growth and financial strength.”







Healthy Liquidity and Capital Resources







As of December 31, 2024, the Company had net working capital of approximately $38.0 million. With approximately $26.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, the Company has adequate liquidity to meet its current obligations, in addition to investments in our funds and convertible notes.







Tune In to the Earnings Webcast







The Company has scheduled a webcast for 7:30 a.m. Central time on Thursday, February 13, 2025, to discuss the Company’s key financial results for the quarter. Frank Holmes will be accompanied on the webcast by Lisa Callicotte, chief financial officer, and Holly Schoenfeldt, marketing and public relations manager. Click



here



to register for the earnings webcast or visit www.usfunds.com for more information.







Selected Financial Data (unaudited): (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















Three months ended





















12/31/2024













12/31/2023











Operating Revenues





$





2,231









$





2,818









Operating Expenses









2,770













2,626









Operating Income (Loss)









(539





)









192

























Total Other Income (Loss)









423













1,473









Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes









(116





)









1,665

























Income Tax Expense (Benefit)









(30





)









436









Net Income (Loss)





$





(86





)





$





1,229

























Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Basic and Diluted)





$





(0.01





)





$





0.09

























Avg. Common Shares Outstanding (Basic)









13,497,961













14,291,328









Avg. Common Shares Outstanding (Diluted)









13,498,306













14,291,396

























Avg. Assets Under Management (Billions)





$





1.5









$





1.9



















About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.







The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (



www.usfunds.com



) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides investment management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.





Forward-Looking Statements and Disclosure





This news release and other statements by U.S. Global Investors may include certain “forward-looking statements,” including statements relating to revenues, expenses and expectations regarding market conditions. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “seeks,” “anticipates” or other comparable words. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties and should be read with corporate filings and other important information on the Company’s website, www.usfunds.com, or the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov.





These filings, such as the Company’s annual report and Form 10-Q, should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release. Future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate and actual results may vary. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







Please carefully consider a fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and other important information, obtain a statutory and summary prospectus for WAR and GOAU by clicking







here







and







here.







Read it carefully before investing.







Foreside Fund Services, LLC, Distributor. U.S. Global Investors is the investment adviser. GOAU and WAR are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. U.S. Global Investors is the investment adviser to GOAU and WAR. Foreside Fund Services, LLC and Quasar Distributors, LLC are affiliated.







Investing involves risk including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Because the fund concentrates its investments in specific industries, the fund may be subject to greater risks and fluctuations than a portfolio representing a broader range of industries. The fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate more of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. The fund invests in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for investments in emerging markets. The fund may invest in the securities of smaller-capitalization companies, which may be more volatile than funds that invest in larger, more established companies.







Gold, precious metals, and precious minerals funds may be susceptible to adverse economic, political or regulatory developments due to concentrating in a single theme. The prices of gold, precious metals, and precious minerals are subject to substantial price fluctuations over short periods of time and may be affected by unpredicted international monetary and political policies. We suggest investing no more than 5% to 10% of your portfolio in these sectors.





WAR is actively-managed and there is no guarantee the investment objective will be met. The fund is new and has a limited operating history to evaluate. The Fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate its assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund.





WAR’s concentration in the securities of a particular industry namely Aerospace and Defense, Cybersecurity and Semi-conductor industries as well as geographic concentration may cause it to be more susceptible to greater fluctuations in share price and volatility due to adverse events that affect the Fund’s investments.





Aerospace and Defense companies are subject to numerous risks, including fierce competition, adverse political, economic and governmental developments, substantial research and development costs. Aerospace and defense companies rely heavily on the U.S. Government, political support and demand for their products and services.





Companies in the cybersecurity field face intense competition, both domestically and internationally, which may have an adverse effect on profit margins. The products of cybersecurity companies may face obsolescence due to rapid technological development. Companies in the cybersecurity field are heavily dependent on patent and intellectual property rights.





Competitive pressures may have a significant effect on the financial condition of semiconductor companies and may become increasingly subject to aggressive pricing, which hampers profitability. Semiconductor companies typically face high capital costs and can be highly cyclical, which may cause the operating results to vary significantly. The stock prices of companies in the semiconductor sector have been and likely will continue to be extremely volatile.





Investments in the securities of non-U.S. issuers may subject the Fund to more volatility and less liquidity due to currency fluctuations, political instability, economic and geographic events. Emerging markets may pose additional risks and be more volatile due to less information, limited government oversight and lack of uniform standards.





All opinions expressed and data provided are subject to change without notice. Some of these opinions may not be appropriate to every investor.





Distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. U.S. Global Investors is the investment adviser to JETS and WAR.







Contact:







Holly Schoenfeldt





Director of Marketing





210.308.1268





hschoenfeldt@usfunds.com







