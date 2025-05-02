U.S. Global Investors, Inc. to Host Webcast Discussing Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results on May 9

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. will host a webcast on May 9 to discuss Q3 fiscal 2025 results.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. will hold a webcast on May 9, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. Central time to discuss its third-quarter results for fiscal year 2025, with financial data being released beforehand. Key executives, including CEO Frank Holmes, CFO Lisa Callicotte, and Director of Marketing Holly Schoenfeldt, will participate in the discussion. U.S. Global Investors, founded over 50 years ago as an investment club, is now a registered investment adviser based in San Antonio, Texas, focusing on niche market investments and providing management services to its funds and ETFs.

U.S. Global Investors is set to discuss the results of its third quarter, indicating a commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

The webcast will feature key executives, highlighting the leadership's direct involvement in communicating financial performance and strategy.

The company's long history of over 50 years suggests a stable and experienced presence in the investment management industry, which can instill confidence in investors.

The press release does not provide any information about the company's financial performance or expectations, which may indicate a lack of confidence in its fiscal results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.



The timing of the webcast, set for early morning, may limit participation from a broader audience, potentially impacting engagement and transparency with stakeholders.



There is no mention of any new initiatives or positive developments in the press release, which could reflect stagnation or a lack of progress in the company's growth strategy.

What is the date and time of the webcast?

The webcast will be held on Friday, May 9, at 7:30 a.m. Central time.

Who will be presenting in the webcast?

Frank Holmes, Lisa Callicotte, and Holly Schoenfeldt will participate in the webcast.

Where can I register for the webcast?

You can click the provided link in the announcement to register for the webcast.

What financial results will be discussed in the webcast?

The webcast will discuss the company's results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

What is U.S. Global Investors, Inc.?

U.S. Global Investors is a registered investment adviser focusing on niche markets globally and has over 50 years of history.

$GROW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $GROW stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

San Antonio, TX, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (Nasdaq:





GROW





) will host a webcast on Friday, May 9, at 7:30 a.m. Central time to discuss the company’s results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.





­Financial data for the quarter will be released prior to the webcast.





Frank Holmes, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer; Lisa Callicotte, Chief Financial Officer; and Holly Schoenfeldt, Director of Marketing, will participate in the webcast.









Click here to register for the webcast.











About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.







The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (





www.usfunds.com





) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides investment management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.



