U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Announces Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. will conduct a webcast on February 13, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. Central time to review its second quarter results for fiscal year 2025, with financial details released beforehand. Key company executives, including CEO Frank Holmes, CFO Lisa Callicotte, and Marketing Director Holly Schoenfeldt, will lead the discussion. U.S. Global Investors, based in San Antonio, Texas, is a registered investment adviser that specializes in niche markets globally, with a history spanning over 50 years.

The company is hosting a webcast to discuss its financial results, indicating transparency and commitment to investor communication.

Key executives, including the CEO and CFO, will participate in the webcast, highlighting leadership engagement and accountability.

The webcast will occur shortly after the release of financial data, providing immediacy and context for stakeholders.

The company has a long history of over 50 years, which may enhance investor confidence in its experience and stability.

The press release indicates that financial data for the quarter will be released prior to the webcast, which may imply that there could be disappointing results that the company feels the need to address in a public forum.

The scheduling of a webcast to discuss quarterly results could suggest a lack of confidence in the performance, prompting the need for direct communication with stakeholders.

What is the date and time of the U.S. Global Investors webcast?

The U.S. Global Investors webcast is scheduled for February 13, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. Central time.

Who will participate in the U.S. Global Investors webcast?

Frank Holmes, Lisa Callicotte, and Holly Schoenfeldt will participate in the webcast.

How can I register for the U.S. Global Investors webcast?

You can register for the webcast by clicking the registration link provided in the press release.

When will financial data for Q2 FY 2025 be released?

Financial data for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 will be released prior to the webcast.

What does U.S. Global Investors, Inc. specialize in?

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. focuses on niche markets around the world as a registered investment adviser.

Full Release



San Antonio, TX, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (Nasdaq:





GROW





) will host a webcast on Thursday, February 13, at 7:30 a.m. Central time to discuss the company’s results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.





­Financial data for the quarter will be released prior to the webcast.





Frank Holmes, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer; Lisa Callicotte, Chief Financial Officer; and Holly Schoenfeldt, Director of Marketing, will participate in the webcast.









Click here to register for the webcast.











About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.







The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (





www.usfunds.com





) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides investment management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.



