U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Announces Continuation of Monthly Dividends Through June 2025

U.S. Global Investors will continue monthly dividends of $0.0075 per share from April to June 2025, reflecting strong gold equity performance.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. announced that it will continue its monthly dividend payments of $0.0075 per share from April to June 2025, with record and payment dates specified. At the March 11, 2025 closing price of $2.30, this dividend represents a 3.91% annual yield, contributing to a 10% shareholder yield as of the end of 2024. The company's gold equity performance has been strong in 2025, supported by historically high gold prices driven by safe-haven demand and weakening of the U.S. dollar, with the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index reporting a year-to-date return of 22.6%. CEO Frank Holmes emphasized the strong cash flow and returns from gold mining companies, which are outperforming broader markets amidst global economic challenges. Central banks are also increasing their gold reserves to diversify from the dollar, further enhancing demand for gold mining equities.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors has approved the continuation of monthly dividends, affirming the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The $0.0075 per share monthly dividend yields 3.91% annually, which is attractive for investors seeking income.

Gold mining equities have significantly outperformed both physical gold and the broader stock market in 2025, indicating strong sector performance and presenting a favorable investment environment.

Central banks are actively increasing gold reserves, suggesting robust demand and potential for continued growth in gold prices, benefiting the company's investment focus.

Potential Negatives

Continuation of dividends at a low rate of $0.0075 per share may indicate limited financial flexibility and potential struggles to increase shareholder returns.

The press release emphasizes monthly dividends amidst a broader context of a volatile market, suggesting the company may be relying heavily on dividends to attract and retain investors during uncertain economic conditions.

The need to disclose that the continuation of dividends is subject to the Board's discretion raises concerns about the company's long-term financial health and stability.

FAQ

What is the monthly dividend announced by U.S. Global Investors?

U.S. Global Investors announced a $0.0075 per share monthly dividend starting in April 2025 through June 2025.

When are the payment dates for the dividends?

The payment dates for the dividends are April 28, May 27, and June 30, 2025.

How is the annualized yield calculated for the dividend?

The $0.0075 monthly dividend equates to a 3.91% annualized yield based on a closing price of $2.30.

Why have gold mining equities performed well in 2025?

Gold mining equities have performed well due to rising gold prices driven by safe-haven demand and market conditions.

What is the significance of shareholder yield mentioned in the release?

The company's shareholder yield was 10% as of December 31, 2024, reflecting total returns through dividends and share repurchases.

San Antonio, TX, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (



NASDAQ



:



GROW



), a registered investment advisory firm



[1]



with expertise in gold mining stocks and the airline industry, is pleased to announce that it will continue its payment of monthly dividends.





The Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") approved payment of the $0.0075 per share per month dividend beginning in April 2025 and continuing through June 2025. The record dates are April 14, May 12 and June 16, and the payment dates will be April 28, May 27 and June 30.





At the March 11, 2025, closing price of $2.30, the $0.0075 monthly dividend equals a 3.91% yield on an annualized basis. In addition, the Company's shareholder yield was 10% as of December 31, 2024.



[2]



This strong yield reflects the Board’s commitment to delivering value to shareholders through a combination of monthly dividends and share repurchases.







Gold Mining Equities Shine in 2025







The Company is pleased to report that gold prices have continued their strong uptrend this year, hitting multiple all-time highs in February, supported by robust safe-haven demand and a weaker U.S. dollar. On Friday, March 14, the precious metal topped $3,000 per ounce for the first time ever on trade tensions and bets that interest rates will decrease in the coming months.





"We're very happy with how our gold equity funds have performed so far this year, as President Donald Trump's tariff temper tantrum rattles markets, contributing to a record-high gold price," said Frank Holmes, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of U.S. Global Investors. "Gold mining companies are rewarding investors with rising free cash flow (FCF), dividends and strong returns, making them, I believe, a compelling opportunity."





Gold mining equities have been among the best-performing asset classes so far in 2025, outpacing both physical gold and the broader stock market. As of March 7, the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index returned 22.6% year-to-date, compared to a 10.8% gain for gold bullion and a 1.7% decline in the S&P 500. Several gold mining companies, including Agnico Eagle Mines, Wheaton Precious Metals and Royal Gold, have recently touched new record highs, demonstrating the sector's strength even as broader U.S. equities face significant headwinds.





Central banks remain aggressive buyers of gold, with the People's Bank of China, Turkey, India and Poland all increasing their reserves as part of a broader strategy to diversify away from the dollar.









To sign up for news and research on a variety of asset classes, from gold to airlines to digital assets, please click here.











click here.











About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.





The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (



www.usfunds.com



) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides investment advisory and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.





# # #







Past performance does not guarantee future results.







This news release may include certain "forward-looking statements" including statements relating to revenues, expenses, and expectations regarding market conditions. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.





The continuation of future cash dividends will be determined by U.S. Global Investors's Board of Directors, at its sole discretion, after review of the Company's financial performance and other factors, and is dependent on earnings, operations, capital requirements, general financial condition of the Company and general business conditions.





The NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index comprised of publicly traded companies involved primarily in the mining for gold and silver. The S&P 500 is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities and serves as the foundation for a wide range of investment products. The index includes 500 leading companies and captures approximately 80% coverage of available market capitalization.





Shareholder yield is a financial metric that measures the total return a company provides to its shareholders through dividends, share repurchases (buybacks), and debt reduction. It reflects how much cash a company is returning to investors relative to its market value.





Fund portfolios are actively managed, and holdings may change daily. Holdings are reported as of the most recent quarter-end. The following securities mentioned in the press release were held by one or more of U.S. Global Investors Funds as of 12/31/2024: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Royal Gold Inc.











[1]



Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.







[2]



The Company calculates shareholder yield by adding the percentage of change in shares outstanding to the dividend yield for the 12 months ending December 31, 2024. The Company did not have debt; therefore, no debt reduction was included.



