US generates fewer renewable fuel credits in November, EPA says

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The United States generated fewer renewable fuel blending credits in November versus the month prior, data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) showed on Thursday.

About 1.24 billion ethanol (D6) blending credits were generated last month versus about 1.30 billion in October, according to the data.

