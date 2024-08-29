U.S. GDP Jumps More Than Previously Estimated In Q2

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the U.S. economy unexpectedly grew by more than previously estimated in the second quarter.

The report said the surge by gross domestic product in the second quarter was upwardly revised to 3.0 percent from the previously reported 2.8 percent. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to be unrevised.

With the upward revision, the pace of GDP growth in the second quarter showed an even faster acceleration compared to the 1.4 percent jump in the first quarter.

