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U.S. GDP Increases Much Less Than Previously Estimated In Q4

March 13, 2026 — 08:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - U.S. economic growth slowed by much more than previously estimated in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday.

The report said gross domestic product increased by 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the previously estimated 1.4 percent jump. Economists had expected the pace of growth to be unrevised.

The much weaker than previously estimated GDP growth compares to a 4.4 percent surge in the third quarter of 2025.

The Commerce Department said the slower than previously estimates growth reflected downward revisions to exports, consumer spending, government spending, and investment.

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