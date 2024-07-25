U.S. GDP Grows 2.8% in Q2, Fueled by Strong Consumer Spending

The U.S. economy grew at a 2.8% annualized rate in the second quarter, exceeding expectations, as consumer and business spending remained robust despite higher interest rates. Personal spending, a key driver of economic growth, rose by 2.3%, while core PCE inflation eased to 2.9%, indicating a gradual cooling of inflationary pressures.





The data suggest a soft landing for the economy could be achievable, with the Federal Reserve potentially considering interest rate cuts as early as September. However, the challenge remains in balancing the cooling of the labor market without causing significant unemployment. Treasury yields rose, and the S&P 500 traded lower following the report.





Market Overview:





U.S. GDP growth accelerated to 2.8% in Q2.



Personal spending increased by 2.3%.



Core PCE inflation eased to 2.9%.



Key Points:



Consumer spending was driven by durable goods and services.



Government spending, particularly in defense, boosted GDP.



Business investment grew at its fastest pace in nearly a year.



Looking Ahead:



The economy is expected to decelerate in the second half of the year.



Forecasters anticipate further cooling in the labor market and consumer spending.



The Fed may cut interest rates, balancing inflation control with economic stability.



While the report underscores strong economic fundamentals, signs of moderation are emerging, particularly in consumer spending and the labor market. Business investment and government spending provided crucial support, but the outlook for the second half of the year suggests a potential slowdown. As the Federal Reserve navigates this complex economic landscape, the focus will be on maintaining stability while avoiding a hard landing.The recent earnings reports from major companies like PepsiCo Inc., Nike Inc., and airlines indicate that consumers are beginning to tighten their belts, a trend that could impact future growth. The labor market's trajectory will be a critical factor in determining the Fed's next steps, as will ongoing developments in inflation and economic activity.

