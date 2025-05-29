U.S. GDP Dips Slightly Less Than Previously Estimated In Q1

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed the U.S. economy shrank by slightly less than previously estimated in the first quarter of 2025.

The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product edged down by a revised 0.2 percent in the first quarter compared to the previously reported 0.3 percent dip. Economists had expected the modest decrease to be unrevised.

The slightly smaller than previously estimated decline reflected an upward revision to investment that was partly offset by a downward revision to consumer spending.

