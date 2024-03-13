US gasoline stockpiles fall more than expected on higher demand -EIA

By Arathy Somasekhar

HOUSTON, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell unexpectedly last week while gasoline inventories slumped as demand for the fuel rose even as refiners ramped up activity after maintenance and outages, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

After six straight weeks of builds, crude inventories fell by 1.5 million barrels to 447 million barrels in the week ended March 8, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel rise.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 5.7 million barrels to 234.1 million barrels the EIA said, compared with expectations for a 1.9 million-barrel draw.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 390,000 barrels per day, and utilization rates USOIRU=ECIgained 1.9 percentage points in the week to 86.8% of total capacity in the week.

Oil futures extended gains after the data. U.S. gasoline futures RBc1 led the rally, rising 2.6%, while U.S. crude CLc1 was up $1.56, or 2%, at $79.15 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 rose $1.53, or 1.9%, to $83.45 a barrel.

"Gasoline is driving us today. There is growing concerns about growing tightness with a combination of seasonal maintenance and other outages," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

Meanwhile, distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 888,000 barrels in the week to 117.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a 150,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 220,000 barrels and net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECIdropped by 241,000 bpd, EIA said.

