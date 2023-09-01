News & Insights

US Markets
INTU

US FTC wins administrative ruling in deceptive advertising case against Intuit -- company

Credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

September 01, 2023 — 11:20 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission won an administrative ruling against TurboTax tax software maker Intuit INTU.O after the commission said the company misled consumers with deceptive advertisements pitching "free" tax filing products that millions of consumers were unable to use, the company said on Friday.

Intuit said it will appeal the decision, saying it is "confident that when the matter ultimately returns to a neutral body Intuit will prevail, as it has previously in this matter".

In April 2022, a U.S. judge refused an FTC request to block Intuit from running ads for "free" tax filing products.

In May 2022, Intuit agreed to pay $141 million in restitution to settle claims by all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., that it tricked millions of customers into buying TurboTax products that the company advertised as "free".

The settlement resolved claims that Intuit steered at least 4.4 million customers, many with low incomes, into buying its tax preparation products despite the customers eligibility for free electronic filing through the Internal Revenue Service.

The settlement also required the largest U.S. online tax preparer to suspend ads containing slogans such as "TurboTax Free is free. Free free free free".

Consumers who were part of the settlement began receiving payments in May, the New York Attorney General's Office said.

The Mountain View, California-based company admitted no wrongdoing.

Intuit already adheres to most of the advertising practices in the FTC’s decision, the company said on Friday, adding: "there is no monetary penalty, and Intuit expects no significant impact to its business". It said it has "has been clear, fair, and transparent with its customers and is committed to free tax preparation".

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.