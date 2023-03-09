US FTC will seek to stop ICE from buying Black Knight

Adds FTC quote, details, background

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Thursday said it would take action aimed at stopping New York Stock Exchange parent Intercontinental Exchange ICE.N from acquiring mortgage data vendor Black Knight BKI.N in a $13.1 billion deal.

The agency said the proposed deal would mean higher costs, less innovation and fewer choices in the process of financing the purchase of a home.

"This deal would reduce competition in key areas of the mortgage process, ultimately raising costs for lenders and homebuyers," said Patty Brink, acting deputy director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition.

The FTC voted 4-0 to bring an administrative complaint.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deal, announced in May, prompted worries from the beginning that it could raise costs for consumers by giving ICE too much pricing power in the mortgage data market that lenders rely on. An industry group of community lenders opposed the deal.

In 2020 ICE, in an $11 billion deal, purchased Ellie Mae, a cloud-based platform that supports all aspects of mortgage origination. That followed a $335 million deal for Simplifile in 2019, and the acquisition of MERS, in which ICE took a majority stake in 2016 and bought outright in 2018.

