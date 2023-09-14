US FTC warns drugmakers over patent listings -statement

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Thursday warned brand-name drugmakers they could face legal action if they improperly list patents with federal health regulators and said it will scrutinize any improper listings.

"Improperly listing patents in the Orange Book may harm competition from less expensive generic alternatives and keep prices artificially high," the FTC said in a policy statement to pharmaceutical companies that it said was also backed by the Food and Drug Administration.

