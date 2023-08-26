US FTC suspends challenge to block Amgen's $27.8 bln deal for Horizon Therapeutics

Adds Amgen's response in paragraph 3,4, adds timing on FTC and Amgen meeting in Chicago federal court in paragraph 8

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has suspended its challenge of Amgen's AMGN.O $27.8 billion purchase of Horizon Therapeutics HZNP.O, allowing the FTC to consider whether the agency should settle the case, a filing late on Friday showed.

Amgen said the company was aware of the move and is prepared to demonstrate that there is no legal or factual reason to prohibit the acquisition to the courts.

"We would be pleased if our commitment were honored instead of going through a lengthy court process," the company said in a statement adding that it anticipates closing the acquisition by mid- December this year.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company announced plans to buy Horizon in December last year, saying that its rare disease drugs would offer it some protection from the drug pricing provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act, which are aimed at drugs most widely used by the government's Medicare health plan.

The agency and Amgen are due to meet over the injunction in Chicago federal court in September.

Horizon Therapeutics did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

