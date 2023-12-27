News & Insights

US Markets
LOPE

US FTC sues Grand Canyon University for deceptive advertising, illegal telemarketing

Credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

December 27, 2023 — 05:05 pm EST

Written by Caitlin Webber and Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

Adds details from FTC statement, background

WASHINGTON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday it has filed a lawsuit against Grand Canyon University for deceptive advertising, illegal telemarketing and misrepresenting the school as a nonprofit.

The FTC filed a complaint against Grand Canyon Education Inc LOPE.O (GCE), its CEO and the university in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona.

The FTC accuses them of "deceiving prospective doctoral students about the cost and course requirements of its doctoral programs and about being a nonprofit, while also engaging in deceptive and abusive telemarketing practices," according to a statement.

The university "has been operated for the profit of GCE and its stockholders, and pays 60% of its revenue to GCE," the commission alleges.

GCE describes the university as a "partner" in regulatory filings.

The Arizona-based university did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit follows a $37.7 million fine on the university by the U.S. Education Department for misrepresenting the costs of its doctoral programs, according to CNBC.

Fewer than 2% of the school's doctoral program graduates completed their program within the advertised cost, and almost 78% of these students take five or more continuation courses, according to the Education Department.

(Reporting by Caitlin Webber in Washington and Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Matthew Lewis)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LOPE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.