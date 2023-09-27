US FTC sets date for internal arguments on Microsoft deal to buy Activision

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) set a date on Wednesday for its internal judge to hear its arguments on why Microsoft MSFT.O should not be allowed to buy games maker Activision Blizzard ATVI.O.

The case is set to be heard 20 days after an appeals court rules on whether the deal may go forward. The FTC had fought the deal in district court but lost and appealed.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by David Holmes)

