US FTC seeks to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision -source

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

June 12, 2023 — 12:52 pm EDT

Written by Rami Ayyub and David Shepardson for Reuters ->

June 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission will file an injunction blocking Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O acquisition of Activision Blizzard ATVI.O, a source familiar with a planned court filing said on Monday.

Microsoft is seeking to acquire the "Call of Duty" videogame maker in a $69 billion deal.

The EU approved the Activision deal in May, but British competition authorities blocked the takeover in April.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub and David Shepardson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

