June 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission will file an injunction blocking Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O acquisition of Activision Blizzard ATVI.O, CNBC reported on Monday.

Microsoft is seeking to acquire the "Call of Duty" videogame maker in a $69 billion deal.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

