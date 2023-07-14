News & Insights

US FTC seeks additional info on Pfizer's proposed takeover of Seagen

July 14, 2023 — 05:46 pm EDT

Written by Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

July 14 (Reuters) - The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has sought additional information and documentary material related to Pfizer's PFE.N proposed acquisition of Seagen Inc SGEN.O, Seagen said on Friday.

The antitrust agency sent the requests separately to both the companies, a regulatory filing said.

Seagan continues to expect its merger with Pfizer will be completed in late 2023 or early 2024, it said in the filing.

