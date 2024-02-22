News & Insights

US FTC proposes order banning Avast from selling browsing data for ads

February 22, 2024 — 11:19 am EST

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Software provider Avast Plc will need to pay $16.5 million and stop selling any web browsing data for advertising purposes to settle U.S. charges that the British firm misrepresented how it uses browsing data, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.

The FTC, in a statement, alleged that Avast failed to sufficiently anonymize consumers' browsing information that it sold in non-aggregate form through various products.

"Avast promised users that its products would protect the privacy of their browsing data but delivered the opposite," said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection.

