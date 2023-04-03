BioTech

US FTC orders Illumina to divest cancer detection test maker Grail

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

April 03, 2023 — 10:12 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, April 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said on Monday it had ordered Illumina to divest from cancer detection test maker Grail, finding that its ownership would stifle competition in the U.S. market for life-saving cancer tests.

Judge Michael Chappell, an administrative law judge at the agency, ruled last year that the $7.1 billion acquisition would not hurt competition. The FTC staff had appealed the decision to agency leadership.

