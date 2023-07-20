News & Insights

US Markets
MSFT

US FTC official withdraws case against Microsoft-Activision deal before internal agency judge

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

July 20, 2023 — 06:35 pm EDT

Written by Diane Bartz for Reuters ->

Adds details on case, background in paragraphs 2-5

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission official on Thursday withdrew the agency's case before an in-house judge that sought to block Microsoft's MSFT.O $69 billion acquisition of game-maker Activision ATVI.O.

The agency has been pursuing a two-pronged attack against the proposed transaction. One was in district court, which refused last week to slap a preliminary injunction on the proposed transaction. An appeals court also turned down a request for the deal to be paused.

The second was before an FTC administrative law judge, where the deal was set to go to trial on Aug. 2. It was this attack that the agency put on hold on Thursday, in an order made by FTC Secretary April Tabor.

Microsoft and Activision argued in a motion posted to the FTC's website on Wednesday that withdrawing the agency's case was both mandatory and in the public interest.

"The district court had a full opportunity to consider the FTC’s claims and found that the Commission was unlikely to succeed on the merits of those claims for multiple, independently sufficient reasons," the companies said in their motion.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
ATVI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.