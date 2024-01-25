News & Insights

US FTC launches inquiry into generative AI investments and partnerships

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 25, 2024 — 12:54 pm EST

Adds background in paragraphs 3-5

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday it had issued orders to OpenAI, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Anthropic, requiring them to provide information on recent investments and partnerships involving generative AI companies and cloud service providers.

The orders are part of an inquiry that "will scrutinize corporate partnerships and investments with AI providers to build a better internal understanding of these relationships and their impact on the competitive landscape," the FTC said in a statement.

The agency said the companies will have 45 days from the date they receive the order to respond.

Earlier this month, Politico reported the U.S. Justice Department and FTC were in discussions over which agency can probe ChatGPT maker OpenAI on antitrust grounds, including the AI firm's partnership with Microsoft.

Microsoft's tie-up with OpenAI has raised antitrust scrutiny after the U.S. software giant committed to invest over $10 billion into OpenAI last year.

