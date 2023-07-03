News & Insights

US FTC dismisses complaint against Altria-Juul deal after Altria exited stake

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 03, 2023 — 05:23 pm EDT

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, July 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday it dismissed a complaint against Marlboro maker Altria Group MO.N and e-cigarette maker Juul Labs that was brought after Altria's former acquisition of 35% of Juul.

Altria had exited the stake earlier this year and had asked the FTC to drop the challenge.

The company in March announced it had given up its 35% stake in Juul in exchange for licenses to some of Juul's intellectual property. As of December, its share of Juul was valued at $250 million, down from $12.8 billion in 2018.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington Editing by Chris Reese)

