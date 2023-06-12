News & Insights

US Markets
MSFT

US FTC asks court to block Microsoft from closing Activision deal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 12, 2023 — 04:46 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

June 12 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) asked a U.S. judge to block Microsoft MSFT.O from closing on its $69 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard ATVI.O, warning that the companies could move forward after Friday.

The FTC sued the companies on Monday in San Francisco and sought a temporary restraining order, warning that if the deal was consummated the combined company could "begin altering Activision’s operations and business plans, accessing Activision’s sensitive business information, eliminating key Activision personnel, changing Activision’s game development efforts, and entering into new contractual relationships on behalf of Activision."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
ATVI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.