News & Insights

US Markets
WMT

US FTC amends suit against Walmart for allegedly allowing money transfer services for fraud

Credit: REUTERS/SIDDHARTH CAVALE

June 30, 2023 — 11:32 am EDT

Written by Rami Ayyub and Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has filed an amended complaint alleging that Walmart Inc WMT.N allowed scam artists to use the company's money transfer services to defraud consumers, the commission said on Friday.

The FTC filed the amended complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, which in March partially ruled against the commission's original complaint filed in June 2022.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Ismail Shakil; Editing Caitlin Webber)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsMarkets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WMT
WU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.