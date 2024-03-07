US fourth-quarter worker productivity growth unrevised

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. worker productivity grew solidly in the fourth quarter, the government confirmed on Thursday, putting a lid on labor costs.

Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, increased at an unrevised 3.2% annualized rate last quarter, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Thursday. Productivity increased at a 4.7% rate in the July-September quarter, revised down the previously reported 4.9% pace. It advanced at a 2.6% rate from a year ago rather than the previously reported 2.7% pace.

Some economists have credited rising productivity for the labor market's resilience. Productivity increased 1.3% in

2023, revised up from 1.2%.

Unit labor costs - the price of labor per single unit of output - rebounded at a 0.4% rate in the fourth quarter. These costs were previously estimated to have risen at a 0.5% rate. Labor costs increased 2.5% pace from a year ago, revised up from the initially estimated 2.3% rate.

Labor costs increased 3.0% in 2023, revised up from 2.9%.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Wednesday that the U.S central bank expected "inflation to come down, the economy to keep growing," but shied away from committing to any timetable for interest rate cuts.

Since March 2022, the Fed has raised its policy rate by 525 basis points to the current 5.25%-5.50% range.

