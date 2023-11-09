US forecasts record high corn harvest, prices hit three-year low

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers will produce a record corn crop this year, the government said on Thursday, sending futures prices to a three-year low.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) raised its estimate for the nation's 2023-24 corn crop to 15.234 billion bushels in a monthly report, from 15.064 billion in October.

The bumper harvest of the world's most traded commodity crop will help buyers pay less for corn used for animal feed and biofuels. But it will squeeze profits for farmers, who will store corn and hope for new demand from exports or domestic uses.

The USDA also increased its forecast for soybean production to 4.129 billion bushels from its October estimate of 4.104 billion. It estimated average yields at 174.9 bushels per acre for corn and 49.9 bushels per acre for soybeans.

Some farmers and analysts reported stronger corn yields across the Midwest recently, fueling expectations that the USDA could increase its forecasts. A month ago, the government reduced its estimates for the corn and soybean harvests.

"The yields out here in the country have been surprisingly good," said Don Roose, president of brokerage U.S. Commodities in Iowa, who noted the increases after last month's cut were unusual.

The U.S. corn and soybean harvests are almost complete.

Chicago Board of Trade corn futures Cv1 were down 6-1/4 cents at $4.69-3/4 a bushel by 11:30 a.m. CT (1730 GMT) after dropping to their lowest price since December 2020. Soybean futures Sv1 fell 15-1/2 cents to $13.50-1/4 a bushel.

Analysts expected the latest report to show a U.S. corn harvest of 15.079 billion bushels with an average yield of 173.2 bushels per acre, and a soybean harvest of 4.103 billion bushels based on an average yield of 49.6 bushels per acre.

Higher corn production will increase the amount of grain left in storage after all the corn has been delivered for customer and exporter needs. Corn stocks are projected to swell to 2.156 billion bushels for 2023-24, up from USDA's previous estimate for 2.111 billion.

The government pegged global corn stocks at 314.99 million metric tons, up from 312.40 million.

U.S. soybean ending stocks were estimated at 245 million bushels, compared to 220 million last month.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Additional reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.