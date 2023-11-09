News & Insights

US forecasts corn harvest at record high, sending prices to three-year low

November 09, 2023 — 12:07 pm EST

Written by Tom Polansek for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers will produce a record corn crop this year, the government said on Thursday, sending futures prices to a three-year low.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the nation's 2023-24 corn crop at 15.234 billion bushels in a monthly report, up from 15.064 billion in October. The government estimated the soybean crop at 4.129 billion bushels, compared to its October estimate of 4.104 billion. It estimated average yields at 174.9 bushels per acre for corn and 49.9 bushels per acre for soybeans.

