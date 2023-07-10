US Foods (USFD) Expands Reach With Renzi Foodservice Buyout

US Foods Holding Corp. USFD is making waves in the industry with its latest strategic move. This renowned foodservice distributor has successfully completed the acquisition of Renzi Foodservice, a broadline distributor based in Watertown, NY. This acquisition not only marks a significant milestone for US Foods but also opens new opportunities for expansion and growth in the central upstate New York market.

Expanding Horizons

With a strong presence in the foodservice distribution industry, US Foods is constantly seeking ways to enhance its operations and broaden its customer base. The acquisition strengthens the company's market presence and provides an opportunity for revenue growth.



The addition of Renzi Foodservice to its portfolio allows US Foods to tap the thriving market of central upstate New York, where it previously did not have a distribution center. This expansion aligns with US Foods' commitment to providing outstanding service and a wide selection of high-quality food products to customers across the United States.



Renzi Foodservice, a family-owned business for two generations, has built a stellar reputation for its exceptional customer service and high-quality food offerings. With annual revenues of more than $180 million, Renzi Foodservice serves more than 2,300 independent restaurants, healthcare facilities, schools, government organizations, convenience stores and other customers.



By joining forces with Renzi Foodservice, US Foods aims to leverage their shared values and expertise to further enhance its position in the region. The acquisition marks the company's first since April 2020 and the first under the leadership of CEO Dave Flitman.

Wrapping Up

US Foods' acquisition of Renzi Foodservice heralds a transformative moment for the company. The expansion into the central upstate New York market not only strengthens US Foods' market presence but also unlocks access to a diverse customer base.



Moreover, with shared values and synergies between the two companies, US Foods is well-positioned to deliver exceptional service and expand its offerings to support customer growth. This strategic acquisition sets the stage for a prosperous future for US Foods in the foodservice distribution industry.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 17.1% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 3.7%.

