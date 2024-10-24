US Foods says onion recall initiated by supplier Taylor Farms, Bloomberg reports

US Foods (USFD) said in an emailed statement that an onion recall, initiated by supplier Taylor Farms, impacts six distribution centers, according to Bloomberg.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on USFD:
- US Foods price target raised to $71 from $66 at Barclays
- US Foods price target raised to $72 from $62 at BTIG
- US Foods price target raised to $71 from $66 at Jefferies
- US Foods price target raised to $75 from $66 at Wells Fargo
- US Foods price target raised to $68 from $60 at JPMorgan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.