US Foods Reaffirms FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the meeting with analysts and investors at the ICR Conference later on Monday, foodservice distributor US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $2.60 to $2.70 per share on adjusted EBITDA between $1.54 billion and $1.56 billion.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect the company to report earnings of $2.65 per share on revenues of $3.18 billion for the year.

