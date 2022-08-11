US Foods Q2 Net Profit Declines; Reaffirms FY22 Adj. EPS Outlook

(RTTNews) - Foodservice distributor US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) on Thursday reported second quarter net income available to common shareholders of $61 million or $0.27 per share, up from $46 million or $0.20 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.67 per share, compared to $ $0.58 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter increased 15.2 percent to $8.83 billion from $7.66 billion in the same quarter last year. Total case volume and independent restaurant case volume were flat. Analysts expected net sales of $8.74 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $1.95 to $2.25 per share.

