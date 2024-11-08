US Foods price target raised to $77 from $67 at UBS

UBS raised the firm’s price target on US Foods (USFD) to $77 from $67 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following what the firm calls “a solid set of results against a tough backdrop.” This is especially true when considering the company was impacted by its higher exposure to the hurricane impacted Southeast region in Q3, the analyst tells investors.
- US Foods Reports Strong Q3 Earnings Amid Challenges
- US Foods narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to $3.05-$3.15 from $3.00-$3.20
- US Foods reports Q3 adjusted EPS 85c, consensus 83c
