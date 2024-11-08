US Foods price target raised to $74 from $66 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on US Foods (USFD) to $74 from $66 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s accelerated market share gains with independents, despite a significant drag from hurricane Helene, and increased its EBITDA margin expansion, despite heightened macro pressures, the analyst tells investors in a research note. US Foods’ sales and margin drivers are multi-faceted and appear to be coalescing to drive strong EBITDA growth into FY25, Truist added.

