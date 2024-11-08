News & Insights

Stocks

US Foods price target raised to $74 from $66 at Truist

November 08, 2024 — 08:21 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist raised the firm’s price target on US Foods (USFD) to $74 from $66 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s accelerated market share gains with independents, despite a significant drag from hurricane Helene, and increased its EBITDA margin expansion, despite heightened macro pressures, the analyst tells investors in a research note. US Foods’ sales and margin drivers are multi-faceted and appear to be coalescing to drive strong EBITDA growth into FY25, Truist added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on USFD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USFD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.