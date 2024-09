(RTTNews) - US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) announced on Friday that its wholly-owned subsidiary US Foods, Inc., intends to offer $500 million of senior unsecured notes, due 2033.

US Foods aims to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay a portion of the amounts outstanding under its term loan facility.

