US Foods Holding's (NYSE:USFD) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for US Foods Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = US$496m ÷ (US$13b - US$3.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, US Foods Holding has an ROCE of 5.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Retailing industry average of 9.2%. NYSE:USFD Return on Capital Employed August 23rd 2022

In the above chart we have measured US Foods Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for US Foods Holding.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at US Foods Holding doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 6.6%, but since then they've fallen to 5.0%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for US Foods Holding. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 14% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with US Foods Holding (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

While US Foods Holding isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

