US Foods Holding (USFD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of US Foods Holding Corp (Symbol: USFD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.83, changing hands as low as $38.53 per share. US Foods Holding Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USFD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USFD's low point in its 52 week range is $25.49 per share, with $44.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.77.

