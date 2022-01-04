US Foods Holding (USFD) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of US Foods Holding Corp (Symbol: USFD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.00, changing hands as high as $36.32 per share. US Foods Holding Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USFD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USFD's low point in its 52 week range is $30.02 per share, with $42.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.95.

